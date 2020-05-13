Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CFG opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

