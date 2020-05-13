Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Freshpet stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,557. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

