Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 689.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $929.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $771.46 and a 200-day moving average of $798.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $966.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

