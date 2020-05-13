CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.
In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
