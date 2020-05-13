CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

