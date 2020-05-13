Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.22.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

