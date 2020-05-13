Bp Plc Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

