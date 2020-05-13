Bp Plc Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.62. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

