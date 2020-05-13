Bp Plc Takes Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $30,099,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after purchasing an additional 217,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at $7,161,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

