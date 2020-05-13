Bp Plc Takes $453,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

