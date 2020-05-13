Bp Plc Sells 66,500 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,417,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aramark by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.