Bp Plc Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,228.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

