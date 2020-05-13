Bp Plc Sells 11,000 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

