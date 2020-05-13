Bp Plc Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

SYF opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

