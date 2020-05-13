Bp Plc Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,992,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $25,324,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

