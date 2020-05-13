Bp Plc Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

