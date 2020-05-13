Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of HAS opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

