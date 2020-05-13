Bp Plc Invests $766,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $173.52 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.