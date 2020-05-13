Bp Plc Invests $1.21 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,767,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

