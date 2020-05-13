Bp Plc Has $866,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

