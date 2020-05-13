Bp Plc Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.