Bp Plc Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bp Plc reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

