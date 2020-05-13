Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETFC shares. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

