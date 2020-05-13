Bp Plc Buys New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $237,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,760,524 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

