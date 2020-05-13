Bp Plc Buys New Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Bp Plc bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

