Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 52,000 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

