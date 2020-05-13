Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

