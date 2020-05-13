Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 125.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 159,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, EVP John E. Orth bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,829 shares of company stock worth $111,153 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

RYI stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.81. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

