Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kimball Electronics Inc has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.93 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.