Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

HST opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.