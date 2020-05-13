Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

