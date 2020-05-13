Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 1st Source by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $411,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $122,375. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $839.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.