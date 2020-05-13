Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,833 shares of company stock worth $7,221,812. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.