Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 846 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 50,857.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2,903.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MMI stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

