Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

