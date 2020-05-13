Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Defiance Financial worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

