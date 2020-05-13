Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 6,283 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $42,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.68.

NMI stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $965.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

