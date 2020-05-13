Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,353 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.11% of Re/Max worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 25.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Re/Max alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.