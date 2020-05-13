Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after purchasing an additional 356,136 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

