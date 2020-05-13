Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.