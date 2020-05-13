Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 25,617 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,800,000 after acquiring an additional 168,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after buying an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

