Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.