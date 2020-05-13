Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE TRN opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 56,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,447.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,000,283 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,618 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

