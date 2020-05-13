Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.