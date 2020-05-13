Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,996 Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.10% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

