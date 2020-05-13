Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Comtech Telecomm. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $446.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.06. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

