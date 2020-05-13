Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

