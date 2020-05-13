Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $415,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,598,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

