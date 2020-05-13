Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,911 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after buying an additional 2,468,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after buying an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after buying an additional 687,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after buying an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,695,000 after buying an additional 650,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders have bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

