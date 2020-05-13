Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Knoll worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knoll by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,272,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,593,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Knoll by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,057,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Several research firms recently commented on KNL. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

