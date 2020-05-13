Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

